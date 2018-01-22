It has been a week since Bigg Boss 11 went off the air and the former contestants, who gave a tough fight inside the locked house, are now busy spending their time with their loved ones.

Recently, Bigg Boss 11 first runner-up Hina Khan partied hard with her closed ones. The actress was spotted dancing her heart out in a pub along with beau Rocky Jaiswal, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh.

Shilpa Shinde 'flipped'? Bigg Boss 11 winner praises Hina Khan

Rohan and Kanchi had worked with Hina on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rohan played the role of Hina's son while Kanchi essayed the role of Hina's niece. It was on the sets of the show that Rohan and Kanchi fell in love and since then they are together.

During Hina's stint inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, Rocky, Rohan and Kanchi rooted for her and were quick to respond to any criticism thrown at Hina on social media.

You can't imagine how Hina Khan reacted after learning Shilpa Shinde called her the 'meanest'

Hina, who was one of the most popular contestants inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, spoiled her image by sparking off controversies. From bad-mouthing about the south Indian film industry to calling popular actress Sakshi Tanwar cross-eyed, the actress offended the entire industry. Several television celebrities tweeted against her. But more than anything else, Hina's hypocrisy irked many. After speaking negatively about people, she forgets about having said anything similar ever.

Even Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa didn't have good words to say about Hina's behaviour in the house.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress said Hina had treated her like a servant inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. "Hina was the meanest person on the show. She would be sweet only if she wanted something from you. If you confronted her about the comments she made, she would deny them outright," she said.

"It's not easy to cook for 20 people. If I made extra food, they would complain; if it fell short, it was again an issue. Hina squirmed if the food was stale. Despite doing everything [I could], she wasn't appreciative," Shilpa added.