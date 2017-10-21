After filing an FIR against Salman Khan, ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan has now indirectly targeted Salman's bodyguard Shera.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, an FIR has been lodged against Shera by a woman named Shabnam Sheikh for allegedly threatening her to settle Zubair's case.

Shabnam lodged the complaint at Mumbai's Khar police station and the matter has been booked under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). She also accused Shera of threatening her.

However, Shera had apparently never spoken to anyone called Shabnam, Bollywood Life reported. [Read the FIR here]

Zubair created a ruckus soon after his elimination from Bigg Boss 11. He filed an FIR against Salman for using harsh words against him on the show and also made a shocking revelation that the show is scripted. He said that he was given five lines of dialogues every day by the makers of the show.

Later in an interview with Indian Express, Zubair, who claimed himself to be gangster Dawood's relative, said that he would re-enter Bigg Boss 11 house only if Salman apologises to him. He had also planned to sue Colors as he believed that the channel misused his "identity" for publicity.

"As soon as I was out, Colors called me and asked me to get back on the show. I told them that only when Salman Khan will apologise to me would I get back. I will not compromise on my self-respect now. He needs to say sorry to me for all his harsh words and accept that he did wrong. When I went to Lonavala, people mobbed me saying that they loved my performance. Even the panellists agreed that I was doing well. If in a week I got so much love, how could I get fewer votes?" he had said.