Bigg Boss 11 finale is expected to be a gala night with the presence of not just Salman Khan, but also Akshay Kumar. The Padman actor shared a still from the show.

Akshay shared a still from the show, where he is seen sharing a frame with host Salman. The two are seen sitting on bicycles with their own swag.

Akshay shared it with a caption that read, "Find out who will win #BB11. Join Pad Man and Sal Man tonight for the #BB11Finale at 9pm only on @colorstv! @padmanthefilm @beingsalmankhan@sonypicturesin @kriarj [sic]".

The two superstars are going to add extra flamboyance to the finale of Bigg Boss 11. They are likely to shake legs together. Akshay will be present at the event to promote his upcoming movie Padman.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show have been sharing glimpses of the performances that the contestants of the reality show will be seen doing on the final night.

Aa rahe hai @BeingSalmanKhan apne performance se machaane hungama in the #BB11Finale. Unka 'Swag se Swagat' karna na bhooliye, aaj raat 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/G6dpaLilpF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Some videos have been shared where the three finalists – Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta's acts are displayed. Other popular contestants on the show who could not make it to the finale will also be seen exhibiting their dancing skills.

In fact, Salman himself will entertain the audience along with some of the contestants. Love birds Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra will set the screen on fire with their sizzling act on the song "Tip Tip Barse Pani".

Paani mein aag lagane aa rahe hai #BB11 ke lovebirds, Puneesh Sharma aur @BandgiK! Catch them in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/wvNKayVLnc — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan will also entertain the audience with their interesting camaraderie.

Ye performance khoob entertaining hone wali hai, tum likh ke le lo! Don't miss @tentej and Arshi Khan's super fun act only on the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/Y8tSDA1EU1 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Hina Khan will perform along with her friends Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma.

Jin teeno ki dosti ki misaal di jaati hai, woh aaj karenge saath perform! Catch @eyehinakhan's dhamakedaar dance with Luv Tyagi and @ipriyanksharmaa, tonight at 9 PM on #BB11Finale. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/13e7WOREHl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Another interesting act on the final night will be that of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Shilpa will play the role of a "naagin" opposite Vikas as "sapera", and two will perform on "Mein Teri Dushman".