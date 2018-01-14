Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Bigg Boss 11
Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma in Bigg Boss 11 finaleTwitter

Bigg Boss 11 witnessed some electrifying performances by the contestants. Apart from host Salman Khan, many of the contestants showed their dancing skills.

The four finalists – Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta grabbed attention with their respective acts. Shilpa and Vikas, who are fondly called Shikas, hogged limelight with their dancing act on multiple songs. But their act on "Naagin" song appeared to be the best.

Other contestants who grabbed eyeballs with their performances are Hina Khan along with Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi, Hiten Tejwani with Arshi Khan, Puneesh Sharma with Bandgi Kalra also made the show entertaining with their performances.

Akash Dadlani also came up with one of his rap.

Hiten and Arshi's dance on "Laila" song was both cute and interesting.

Then Puneesh and Bandgi's sizzling performance on "Tip tip barsa pani" song just raised the temperature.

Dhinchak Pooja flaunted her "singing" talent along with Salman and Akshay.

Vikas and Shilpa shook a leg on various songs like "Tu Mera Dushman", "Emotional Atyachar",

Sapna Chaudhary also danced with Salman and Akshay.

Hina throw an energetic performance along with Luv and Priyank.