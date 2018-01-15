Bigg Boss 11 finale was one of the most awaited things on Indian Television. Viewers of the reality show were too curious to know who ultimately takes away the winner's trophy along with the cash money. But apart from the winner's name, fans were also excited to witness all the hungama that was expected on the final night of Bigg Boss 11.

However, Bigg Boss 11 finale turned out to be a complete boring show. Although it was expected that the big night will be filled with funny jokes, thrilling performances and interesting moments, Bigg Boss 11 finale was more or less a flop.

The finale witnessed presence of two big stars – Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar but even they could not save it from being a long dragged monotonous night. The finale hardly offered any moment that can leave a lasting impression in the minds of the viewers.

First, inclusion of promotions for a different show titled Rising Star was the biggest turn off. When viewers were seeking to watch some enthralling performances, the makers of Bigg Boss 11 decided to showcase highlights from Rising Star.

My friend who joined me in watching Bigg Boss 11 finale at a time when highlights from Rising Star were being played just exclaimed to me, "Is this Bigg Boss 11 finale?" I said yes, and he just nodded his head in disappointment.

But alas, this was not the end of his disappointment and unfortunately notfor me either. Just a little after both of us tried to overcome from the boredom that Rising Star promotions gifted us with, promotions for another show on the channel popped up with a "belan" (roti making roller).

A new show is coming up on Colors titled "Belan Wali Bahu". The lead cast playing a married couple in "Belan Wali Bahu" appeared on Bigg Boss 11, and did their part of promotions for the show. Thankfully, I did not have a "belan" near me at that point of time or else, I might have hit my head with the same.

Okay, we should consider the fact that these two shows belong to the same channel, and hence, it is just for them to promote those on the final night of Bigg Boss 11. But the performances by the contestants played the role of red chilli on the deep wounds.

Just like the entire treatment to the show, the performances were too boring, and hardly had anything that would make one hook to the seat. This was the time I gave up on Bigg Boss 11 finale, realising that it is going to be a complete disaster.

However, Bigg Boss was not satisfied with my boredom, so he decided to "enlighten" the viewers (that includes me) with some lectures on the contestants' patience, love for the house, bla la bla... Moreover, even when Shilpa won the title, there was not enough glitz and glamour that would give it an impression of a finale.

Nonetheless, Bigg Boss 11 is finally over, and I am as happier as Shilpa Shinde, though she has at least got the winner's trophy and Rs 44 lakh in her kitty.