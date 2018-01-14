Trust Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to entertain you to the T on the Bigg Boss 11 grand finale episode. And you won't be disappointed a bit.

The two big guns of Bollywood took audience on a laughter ride with their hilarious and witty banter on the stage. And there's no one who can match upto the level of Salman and Akshay's craziness when it comes to taking jibes at the contestants or playing pranks on them.

As we know how the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Dhinchak Pooja entertained or rather irritated the viewers with her cringe-pop song during her stint inside the house, Akshay, who was promoting his upcoming film Padman on the show, decided to have fun with the popstar in his own inimitable way.

No matter how annoying Dhinchak's songs are, you must have come across her weird music video 'Dilo ka Scooter' where she is seen crusing on Delhi streets on her scooter while singing the song.

Akshay and Salman recreated the entire scene and together sat on a scooter along with Pooja who was asked to sit in the front. The Khiladi Kumar then strictly asked everyone to remain silent and asked Dhinchak to sing the song while Akshay pulled the accelerator and took a round of the stage.

Later, Akshay and Salman were seen shaking a leg on the title song of their 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi with Sapna Chaudhary who stepped into the shoes of Priyanka Chopra on the stage. The trio were seen enjoying themselves to the fullest while performing the signature steps on the popular song.

.@akshaykumar and @BeingSalmanKhan perform onstage with Dhinchak Pooja and dancing queen, Sapna Choudhary. Catch all the masti only on the #BB11finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/MLvFkZFgqD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

The eliminated housemates are back to have some fun in the #BB11Finale. Don't miss out on their banter with the finalists, tonight at 9 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/sy0WKaMtdF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

While the entire nation is waiting for Salman Khan to say the magical words - 'And the winner is', it remains to be seen who will come out as the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 11? Will it be Shilpa Shinde or Hina Khan?