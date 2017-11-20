Benafsha Soonawalla got evicted from Bigg Boss 11 house this Sunday. She has been in the news due to her proximity to Priyank Sharma in the house, but she called him "brother" after coming out.

Yes, it's true. She was LIVE on Instagram with Varun Sood after the eviction episode aired on November 19.

Benafsha's revelations about Priyank turned out to be more interesting than her presence in the Bigg Boss house.

She said: "Bed mein ghusne ki cheez [The getting into bed] was genuine. I was disturbed. What I did with Priyank that day is something I would do with my brother."

While fans called Hina Khan two-faced, it looks like someone else is set to snatch that title from her. Though it didn't look like Benafsha was teasing Priyank to get him to confess his feelings, the diva changed her statements once she was evicted from the house.

She also said on Instagram LIVE: "Priyank Sharma ruined my life by making that statement about me. It was a joke and you all misunderstood it. And I won't leave Varun for anybody."

Priyank had in one of the episodes told Vikas Gupta that he doesn't go to Benafsha, but instead she comes to him.

Given Benafsha's definition of "brother", Bigg Boss 11 fans have a lot to say to her. Take a look here:

kareena‏ @taluk123

What !!! Eeeewwwwww. This cartoon almost left u... only thing is priyank sharma didn't propose her - if he had done that - she would have left varun ... #BenafshaSoonawala u look like a cartoon .. Shame on u

Ayushi‏ @_ayushi_jain

Why do i get a strong feeling, now that #BenafshaSoonawala has disowned #PriyankSharma and said he is like brother to me #BandgiKarla will also do the same with #PuneeshSharma once they are out of #BB11 #BiggBuzz #BiggBoss11

Ashish kumar‏ @Ashish18Aj

Konsi bhen esa krti hai bhai ke shaat

Jab ghar se bhar aagyi to bhai bol diya waah waaahhhhh #BenafshaSoonawala

Veena Kumari ‏ @VeenaKu25027244

Ben mental z directly mentioning the whole audience as blind??

Hum andhe hai???

Hahah....Haha...seriously!!

That mental Ben.

Kitni aasani se jhut bol rhi!!!

Heights of fakeness...

Bed pe so so ke..ab bhai ban gaya

Chal ja mu dhoke aa...

Cheap man☝

Sunil... ✒‏ @tiplph

Yes As #BenafshaSoonawala said #PriyankSharma is like my brother. whos know what will happen in this human kingdom.

Richa Kaushik‏ @PlssApnaaDekh

I am glad she is out. Her interview post exit is all about her fairness. #BenafshaSoonawala what were u doing with #PriyankSharma ? Playing. How quickly u change ur views. Suddenly he is not even in ur good books? Girl u really need to grow up. Cheap

trinity‏ @i_trinity_

Sabko pata hai that shit on show wasn't real and she was faking it to remain in the show. Stooping this low for a game is not acceptable and it does speaks a lot about one's character. #BenafshaSoonawala #BB11 #BiggBoss11.