Fans of Bigg Boss 11 hold on to your tissues as it is going to be an exciting as well as an emotional episode on Thursday, December 7.

Family members of the contestants will walk in to the house to meet and greet them. It is a luxury budget task and Bigg Boss will ask the housemates to play the game of statue when family members will come to meet them.

A sneak peek of the episode was shared on Twitter on Colors TV.

In one of the videos, Shilpa Shinde's mother is seen entering the house. Her strong advice to the inmates leaves everyone teary-eyed when she requests them to not abuse Shilpa if they call her "Maa".

Puneesh Sharma, who has a bitter-sweet relation with his father, is shocked to see him. Puneesh cries while embracing his father tightly.

In another sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Vikas Gupta's mother is seen entering the house and it seems to be a happy and jovial meet between Vikas and his mother after a long time.

Also, Hiten Tejwani's wife Gauri Pradhan is likely to go inside the house while Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal may meet her. As for Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani, the former's father and Akash's mother are likely to enter house.

Priyank Sharma's estranged girlfriend Divya Agarwal too had a chance to meet him. In the promo, Divya tells Priyank "You have hurt me a lot" as he begins to cry. The promo only shows how Priyank is left teary-eyed after an emotional conversation with Divya and even screams her name once she is out of the house.