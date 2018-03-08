A priest has accused Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan of duping him of Rs 40,000 and filed a police complaint against her. Arshi, on the other hand, counter-accused the priest of sexual harassment and extortion.

According to Mid-Day, Pandit Ramesh Joshi from Sai Dham temple at Kandivali, Mumbai, alleged that Arshi borrowed a sum of Rs 40,000 from him two years ago, but failed to return the money. He has now filed a complaint at Samta Nagar police station.

The priest stated that the controversial diva and her publicist Flynn Remedios became familiar to him as they regularly visited the temple. On December 5, 2015, the two told Joshi that she urgently needed Rs 40,000 for treatment and said that Arshi's purse and mobile phone were stolen.

After the priest obliged to their request, Arshi stopped visiting the temple and started avoiding his calls, the priest claimed. "Arshi was like my daughter; I helped her in a time of distress, but she broke my trust. I seek the police's intervention so I can get my money back," he was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

On the other side, Arshi has denied all the allegations and filed a counter-complaint accusing Joshi of sexual harassment and extortion. Arshi in her complaint stated that the priest would refer her as his daughter, and under the pretext would touch her inappropriately, the report said.

"The allegation is completely baseless. Arshi does not owe any money to Pandit Ramesh, he is just trying to extort her. The police has not informed us of any complaint. He is spreading rumours and harassing Arshi," Flynn said.

Arshi was one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 11. Before entering the show, she rose to fame through some scandalous tweets in which she claimed to have sex with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. However, she later denied it and said it was a publicity stunt.