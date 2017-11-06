Amid allegations of making MMS video, a picture has surfaced on the internet which shows a girl having a stark resemblance with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde getting cosy with a man.

Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have been constantly spewing venom on each other ever since they have entered the Bigg Boss 11 house because of their personal disputes.

While their spat was turning ugly with each passing day, Salman Khan had to intervene in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, November 4, where he reprimanded both of them without taking anybody's side.

Vikas, who was made to stand in the box for the accused, denied the allegations made by Shilpa against him of making her MMS after she was ousted from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain show. Shilpa told Salman that she accused Vikas and the makers of the show together and didn't specifically point fingers at him.

Vikas also admitted being in a relationship with Shilpa during her stint in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, when he was asked to comment on the casting couch that Shilpa hinted at.

People on the social media are suggesting that it might be Shilpa without her make-up while others have termed her as her lookalike.

However, there is no hardcore source of information to prove the authenticity of the picture.

Earlier, South actress Gehana Vasisth claimed that Shilpa was in a sexual relationship with Vikas before her stint in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain saw a sudden end.

"Both were very close to each other once upon a time and even shared a physical or sexual relationship, but Vikas chose to love his job more than Shilpa and was responsible for her ouster," claimed Gehana in an interview with Asia TV.

"Shilpa had got emotionally attached to Gupta, but he was not serious and was only interested in the physical aspect of the relationship. Eventually, things did not work out and Shilpa held Vikas responsible for all her problems as she expected him to stand by her in her problems with the channel," she added.