Bigg Boss 11 ended on a grand note, with Shilpa Shinde emerging as the winner. But rumour has it that a few of the ex-contestants, who were evicted in the month of December, have not been paid.

According to reports, the contestants are facing hard times as they struggle to maintain a certain standard of living post their stint inside the house.

"The channel will not make payments for at least another week as Colors is facing a huge cash crunch due to default on payments by sponsors and advertisers. And stuck between the big corporates are the commoners [who were] Bigg Boss contestants, who cannot even enjoy their newfound fame and stardom," a source told India TV.

The report said three of the contestants have not received their paycheck. One of the ex-contestants told the website on condition of anonymity: "After eviction from Bigg Boss our lives have changed completely. Gone are the days when we could safely travel by public transport like local trains and BEST buses in Mumbai, now we have to travel only by cabs to maintain the status and our lifestyles. We have to spend on various additional stuff after our stint on the reality show, which has doubled our daily expenses."

Speaking about the payment, the contestant further said, "They won't even give us a fixed date for the disbursement of payment. If they had initially given me a fixed date, I could have made adjustments, but the production people just kept saying next week, next week, and so on."

The individual added: "The irony is that the celebrity contestants, who could afford the expenses, like Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan, and who were not evicted till the end were provided garments for the finale by the channel, but commoners were asked to get their own outfits. Why are the channel and the production house differentiating between the commoners and celebs, when it comes to providing outfits."

Meanwhile, Shilpa and Vikas, who had shared a troubled equation in the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 11 but later reconciled, look all set to work together in a web series. Shilpa, in an interview with DNA, confirmed they are indeed going to work on a web series.

Besides the web series, Shilpa is planning to try her luck in Bollywood. Reports are also doing the rounds that the actress will be hosting the Marathi version of Bigg Boss. She, however, has decided to not return to the small screen.

Not just that, the winner of Bigg Boss 11 has also been approached by a few brands willing to sign her as brand ambassador. Given that Shilpa won million hearts with her culinary skills inside the house, one of the brands that approached her is a popular wheat flour company.