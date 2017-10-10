Sofia Hayat, who makes headlines every now and then, is in news once again. The former Bigg Boss contestant has come out in support of Akash Dadlani, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Sofia had judged a reality show Superdude in which Akash was a participant. Speaking to the Times of India, the former nun said that she would like to see Adash stand up against host Salman Khan.

"Akash was in Superdude and was a tough contestant. I remember a fight broke out between him and Ashmit Patel on the set. He stands up for himself and I like that. He can get over emotional and that can also come out in anger. I hope he can keep his cool inside the Bigg Boss house because its not easy. I would like to see him stand up against Salman and he shouldn't get scared of him," Sofia told the daily.

She further said that Akash shouldn't be scared of the superstar like most people do out of fear that they would be left with no work in the industry if spoken against Salman. "Most people are scared of Salman Khan as they fear that they won't get work if they speak against Salman. But I feel being honest and true to yourself is more important than impressing any actor who gets paid to rub you all the wrong way," she added.

Akash has been entertaining viewers with is hilarious antics since the first day of Bigg Boss 11. However, his constant remarks on Vikas Gupta's sexuality has landed him in several fights inside the house. In one such incident, Akash got into an argument with Priyank Sharma and the latter pushed him hard, resulting in Priyank being ousted from the show for getting involved in physical violence.