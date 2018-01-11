It is a widely accepted fact that Bigg Boss has been a great platform for struggling and aspiring actors to gain entry into the world of Bollywood and television industry. And with Bigg Boss 11 coming to an end, reports about the contestants and their upcoming projects have been doing the rounds.

Recently, Bandgi Kalra was said to have bagged a role in a Bollywood movie starring an A-listed actress.

And now, rumour has it that Arshi Khan, who managed to entertain fans with her antics during her stay inside the madhouse, has been chosen to share screen space with Salman Khan in another show.

Bhojpuri actress Mahima Singh Puri has revealed the news on Twitter that Arshi is likely to work with the Tiger Zinda Hai star. "Has #ArshiKhan been signed on 4 a project by @BeingSalmanKhan? My sources have confirmed after @BiggBoss @ArshiKOfficial MAY BE sharing screen space with Bhai in another forthcoming show. But @flynnremedios refuses to confirm or speek about this. FOLLOW ME 4 UPDATES," she tweeted.

However, given that her Twitter account is not verified, the report can at best be considered a mere speculation. Also, we wonder if Arshi will be seen in Salman's Dus Ka Dum 3, which is his next show after Bigg Boss 11.

Meanwhile, the ex-contestant who shared an endearing chemistry with Hiten Tejwani will be seen performing a romantic number on the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 11. "Arshi and Hiten are fond of each other. They are performing on a romantic song for the Bigg Boss finale and are currently rehearsing at a studio in Andheri," a source had told SpotboyE.

After eviction, Arshi - in an interview with the website - spoke about her chemistry with Hiten, which received a lot of love from viewers.

"We had a very cute relationship. We have never sat near each other or shared any private time. We haven't even hugged each other. He never used to come and sit on my bed. I also maintained the same. People used to go and sit on his bed, but me? Never. Gauri also used to like our chemistry and she only asked me to continue it. I always respected him and will keep doing so. I know Hiten will not need me but in case he ever needs my help, I will always be there for him," she said.