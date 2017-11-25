Even as viewers await the upcoming Sunday episode (Weekend Ka Vaar) of Bigg Boss 11, rumour has it that Sapna Choudhary has been eliminated from the house.

The episode was shot recently and a reliable Twitter handle The Khabri has revealed Sapna's eviction. Sapna was nominated for elimination along with Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde.

Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan to stay inside the house till grand finale?

While there is no confirmation regarding Sapna's eviction, if the report turns out to be true, her elimination will surely be a big blow to her fans given that Sapna has been a strong contestant throughout the season. However, it seems the other three nominated contestants turned out to be stronger than her in terms of number of votes and hence, Sapna got voted out.

Confirmed! Sapna choudhary has been eliminated. — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 25, 2017

Recently, International Business Times, India conducted a poll asking viewers to vote for the contestant who should be eliminated from the show.

Most of the voters (56.52 percent) wanted Hina out of the house, while Sapna and Priyank received the least number of votes (13.04 percent).

Hina has been garnering a lot of flak for her manipulative and dominating behaviour towards housemates. Yet, it seems makers are not ready to let her go.

In fact, a report said that Hina has been eliminated from the house and moved to the secret room from where she will able to learn the housemates' perspective about her and their game plans.

Upon returning to the house after a few days, she will create havoc and that will eventually provide spicy content for the viewers.