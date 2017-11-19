The upcoming Sunday episode (Weekend Ka Vaar) of Bigg Boss 11 will see Benafsha Soonawala getting eliminated from the house.

While the official announcement of the elimination will be made by host Salman Khan during the episode, viewers have revealed the name on Twitter. Check out the tweets.

Three contestants – Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla and Sapna Choudhary – have been nominated for eviction in Week 7.

International Business Times, India, also conducted a poll a few days back to know which contestant the viewers want to be eliminated this week.

In the end, 66.67 percent of those who participated, said they want Benafsha out of the house.

Hina got the second highest votes with 20.83 percent while Sapna got the least number of votes with 12.5 percent.

Going by the poll result, it seems viewers aren't quite happy with Benafsha's stint inside the house. Her overfriendly behaviour with Priyank Sharma hasn't gone down well with fans.

In addition to that, her boyfriend Varun Sood too requested fans on social media to not vote for Benafsha as he felt that her image is getting spoilt without her realising it. He wants her to get evicted from the show so that he can talk to her and sort out issues.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that there will be no eviction this week as the show had already witnessed double eviction the previous week. Further, it has been reported that Hina would be sent to a secret room.