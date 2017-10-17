It was a moment of fun and shock at the same time for the viewers when Salman Khan took to the stage to apologise to dogs for comparing them to a man who behaved rudely inside the house in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 11.

Everyone figured that the remarks were directed towards Zubair Khan, the now evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestant. Now, the evictee has finally decided to give it back to the sly dig taken by the Dabangg star on him in the show.

"All I want to say that I am thankful to Allah that because of me Salman apologised to his brothers, the dogs. That's my only reply to his infamous comment on the show. He is not God that he treats people like dirt," Zubair Khan told Indian Express and laughed it off.

Salman Khan's antics came after Zubair Khan filed a FIR against him after the latter's eviction. In the FIR the former contestant of the Bigg Boss 11 alleged that the Sultan actor threatened him on the television and further demanded a public apology.

In his complaint registered at Lonavala police station, Zubair claimed that the superstar told him that he would not be able to get any work in the industry once he left the house.

"He is no saint and as I told he did all this because of pressure from the underworld. But I did not go on the show to get into his good books and thus will avenge all that he did to me. I have planned to file PIL against all the cases that he got away with the help of his money andD-company association. I will bring him down and get him arrested. He should never underestimate the power of a common man," Zubair further poured out his anger on Salman.

Zubair further went on to allege that Salman had underworld connections and appealed to Modi government to bring out the truth.

"Salman and his associates in the underworld have got everyone in their pockets. No one wants to listen to my plea and the police are not even keen to file a proper complaint against him. I want to appeal to the Modi government to investigate Salman's connections and bring out the truth.

His farce of doing charity via Being Human is also his way of evading taxes and nothing else. He has ruined a lot of careers in Bollywood but I will not bow down to him," Zubair added.