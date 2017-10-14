After Priyank Sharma was ousted from Bigg Boss 11 house and Zubair Khan got voted out in first elimination round, it's time for the second contestant to be evicted from the show.

Although the official announcement about the second eliminated contestant of the season will be made by host Salman Khan on the night of Sunday (October 15), viewers have revealed the name of the participant whom they want to see out of the Bigg Boss 11 house this week.

Five contestants – Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Sapna Choudhary, Sshivani Durga and Jyoti Kumari – have been nominated for eviction in the second week. And as per viewers' choice, Sshivani should be eliminated in the second week.

International Business Times, India, conducted a poll asking viewers to vote for the contestant who should be eliminated from show. In the end, 33.33 percent people voted to say they want Sshivani out of the show.

Vikas, Jyoti and Sapna got the second-highest votes with 22.22 percent each. However, it seems nobody wants Hina out of the show as she received zero percent votes.

Going by the poll, it's inevitable that Sshivani has made it to the top of viewers' hate list.

Meanwhile in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta were seen calmly talking to each other and trying to bury their hatchet.

Hina Khan, who was once Vikas' good friend, refused to listen to the captain and as a punishment, Vikas chose her to be sent to the jail. Hina reacted to it by creating a chaos and arguing with almost everyone.

The padosis were given the privilege to choose two more housemate to be send to the jail and they selected Arshi Khan and Sapna. All three of them are now locked up inside the jail.