The upcoming Sunday's episode (Weekend Ka Vaar) of Bigg Boss 11, will see one of the seven nominated contestants getting eliminated from the show.

Although the official announcement about the next contestant to be eliminated this season will be made by host Salman Khan on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode (October 29), viewers have revealed the name of the contestant they want ousted from the house this week.

Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan to enter house for important task; find out what it is

Seven contestants – Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawala, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta, Sapna Choudhury, Jyoti Kumari and Akash Dadlani – have been nominated for eviction in Week 4.

And as per viewers' choice, Akash should be eliminated from the house.

International Business Times, India, conducted a poll asking viewers to vote for the contestant who should be eliminated from show this week.

In the end, 37.5 percent of those who participated in the poll said they want Akash out of house.

Shilpa and Jyoti got the second highest share of votes with 25 percent, each while Benafsha and Luv received 6.25 percent votes each.

It seems the viewers are enjoying Sapna and Vikas' stint in the house, and don't want them get eliminated. Both received zero percent votes.

Meanwhile in the latest episode, Priyank Sharma re-entered the Bigg Boss 11 house and his comeback caused a havoc among housemates. The hunk, who was out of the house for about two weeks, reentered with a lot of information about his co-contestants.

He exposed Arshi Khan's "dirty past" in front of the housemates and also told Bandgi Kalra that Puneesh Sharma was lying about his relationship status and that he has a child.