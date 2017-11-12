After Divya Agarwal announced her break-up with Priyank Sharma to IBTimes India a couple of days ago, she said she still had some questions to ask her ex-love when he comes out of the Bigg Boss 11 house.

But after witnessing Priyank's growing closeness to his so-called friend Benafsha Soonawalla in the house, Divya has now decided to burn her bridges for good.

We all know it was Divya who has been supporting Priyank ever since she struck a chord with him on Splistvilla 10. But Priyank's weird behaviour and his growing closeness with Benafsha Soonawalla on Bigg Boss 11 has apparently made her more vulnerable, with everyone — including her family, friends and mediapersons — asking uncomfortable questions.

And now it looks like Divya has reached her emotional breaking point, where she has now said enough is enough as she won't give Priyank a second chance ever again.

Divya shared a video on her Twitter handle which shows Priyank and Benafsha cuddling in the bed with their hands tightly wrapped around each other, and wrote" "FRIENDSHIP ? I Won't give him a second chance for sure. [sic]"

I Won't give him a second chance for sure pic.twitter.com/8AQDocg4j3 — Divya Agarwal (@Divya_Agarwal_) November 11, 2017

Divya was irked by Priyank's physical involvement with Benafsha on the show. She raised a valid question while speaking with International Business Times, India: "So, what is the difference between a friendship and a relationship? Isn't there suppose to be a boundary? Physical involvement is the only difference between the two things, aise to sab kuch same lagega fir [then everything will seem the same]."

She added: "When Benafsha asked Priyank whether he has been close to any of his other female friends like the way he is with Benaf, he said 'No'. I am shocked. So, what was he doing with me? Yes, we never stayed together under one roof but the way he wakes up Benaf, looks for her in the morning, treats her, kisses her, etc — Priyank did the exact same things with me in Splitsvilla.

"As a girlfriend, I want to ask every girl whoever is watching Bigg Boss whether they would be comfortable watching their boyfriend like this," she snapped.

It looks like Divya is now finally done with Priyank. Sad.