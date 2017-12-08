Bigg Boss 11 contestants were in for a surprise when their family members stepped into the house to meet and greet them.

It was an exciting as well as emotional episode (Thursday, December 7) when Shilpa Shinde's mother, Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan's respective fathers, Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal visited the house and shared some valuable advice with the housemates.

Hina Khan, who is one of the most emotional members of the house, will be seen breaking down after seeing her rumoured beau Rocky Jaiswal in the upcoming episode.

A sneak peek of the episode has been out where Rocky is seen confessing his love for Hina and also proposing her by gifting a ring. In the short video, Rocky, expressing his feeling for the actress, said that he wanted to spend rest of his life with her. This is the first time that Hina and Rocky have acknowledged their relationship on national television.

The duo is seen getting emotional while sharing hugs and kisses. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress breaks down and pleads her beau not to go.

However, as soon as the video hit the internet, Hina's haters went on to say that she was faking it and was overacting.

Check out some Twitter reactions:

Rakib Hasan Arpon‏: "cry without no tear..how can it possible #dramakhan #bb11"

RAJAN SINGH‏: "Faku Hina Khan jab isne bola naa ki mujhe lai jaao Mann toh kar raha thaa gate khulwa kar isko bhej hee doon"

Bigg Boss Guru‏: "Very Good moment!!

But her over acting is ruining it..

Atleast she can be real at this time

But cute of him to propose her infront of everyone"

Sushanta Kumar Das‏: "Publicity paane ke liye television pe engagement aa thu risthe Ka koi kadar Nahi hai"

AADITYA SINGH ‏: "Kis creative wLe ne banaya hai... Mtllb kuch b saaf saaf drama lag raha h... Gir ja rae slow motion m hath chhorna.... Kya yr mtlb kya h isaka... Hassi aa rae h..."