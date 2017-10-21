Dhinchak Pooja, who is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card contestant, is already making headlines.

Her latest audition video with her rapping will make you wonder what prompted her to even put it up!

Watch the video below.

Talking about the show in an interview with a leading website, Dhinchak Pooja said: "Firstly, they approached me and secondly, I will be meeting Salman Khan. Also, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. I will get to meet new people and it will be a new experience, I will interact with the people, they will get to see the real Pooja. That's why I am entering the Bigg Boss house."

She added: "I couldn't see Bigg Boss due to time issues. The little that I saw, I found interesting. People must be having fun. Whatever happens I will handle it. Nothing will be difficult."

She also said: "I am only going for two-three months. I will get to make new friends and I like meeting new people. I will try to make peace with everyone but if someone provokes me then I can't say!"

Dhinchak Pooja also spoke about her love for music. She said: "Yes, definitely. It will depend on what pops up in my mind. Whenever anything pops up in my mind, I sing even if it just three lines. I write and sing songs that connect with everyone and touch the soul."

The YouTube sensation added: "The songs just pop up in my mind and I write it down. I will make songs inside the house. It is a very organic process. The idea suddenly comes to me and then I write it down."

Talking about the controversy surrounding her YouTube videos, she said: "What happened is someone claimed copyright over the songs but we maintained that it is our songs. When they filed a complained, we made our videos private, it wasn't banned. Everything is fine now."