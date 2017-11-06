Dhinchak Pooja's eviction from the Bigg Boss 11 house has disappointed many viewers of Colors, who are in love with the dignity and sweetness she maintained on the show, unlike other contestants.

Dhinchak Pooja, whose real name is Pooja Jain, is known for her music videos on YouTube. Her 2017 single "Selfie Maine Leli Aaj" made her a sensation on the internet.

But many people on social media criticized her and often dubbed her "the worst singer ever". There was a lot of negativity surrounded her name.

Reams were written and heaps were spoken about her when the Colors bosses approached her a few weeks ago.

Many viewers believed she would create "hungama" inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, which would witness lot of fights among the contestants. Her stint on the show was expected to spike its TV viewership.

But Dhinchak Pooja, who made a wildcard entry a couple of weeks ago, was calm and dignified, which surprised many viewers and changed their perception of her.

She was seen entertaining her inmates with her songs most of the time. Unlike other contestants, she tried her best to stay away from controversies and fights with her inmates.

Dhinchak Pooja was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 11 house this Sunday night. Though it was a short journey on the show, it garnered her a lot of much-needed attention. It also helped change the hate and negative attitude that people directed at her.

She has been successful in winning million hearts with her stint on the show, and made a clear image for herself as a good human being.

As she is evicted from the Bigg Boss house, Dhinchak Pooja has once again become sensation on the internet and trended on the social media.

But this time, there is very little negativity and hate for her, and instead she received a lot of love and respect.

Many say they will miss her in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Here are some comments about her posted by viewers on Twitter:

Praful Pohane‏ @pruffs1234: #BB11 eviction & #DhinchakPooja has to leave d home she played +vely & softheartdly without causing damage 2 her image as other celebs do

Anu @biggboss11‏ @realitytvtimes: #DhinchakPooja conducted herself with dignity in d house People's perception about her have surely changed I hope 4 d best @ColorsTV #BB11

Daniel Vaz‏ @dani31vaz: Good people have never survived in the #BB11 house #DhinchakPooja

Samnisha‏ @samnisha21: Audience enjoy active,strong,firm contenders in the house.#DhinchakPooja has shown sweetness&innocence during her short journey #Biggboss

Sumeet Singh‏ @thisissumeet_s: It Was A Golden Opportunity For #DhinchakPooja, Because Of Her Sweetness & Calm Nature She Got Evicted @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss.

Abhishek Parihar‏ @BlogDrive: Dear #BigBoss11 @BeingSalmanKhan could you not keep #DhinchakPooja till the end and save the world from Mass Torture and Genocide.

Gang-green‏ @derp_xchnge: #DhinchakPooja I was watching Big Boss only because of #DhinchakPooja No more #BB11 #BigBoss11 for me now

Priyank❤ Benafsha‏ @Manisha8001: #Dhinchakpooja is out!! Bt u know the best part is she proved herself that she is not at that bad at all.she is good by soul n heart.Respect

Afansange‏ @Afansange11: #Dhinchakpooja glory days over in #bigboss11 u were entertaining ur out of the world songs and all of the swag u brought on table thnks

Priya‏ @radha763: #DhinchakPooja eliminated no way!! She was d only reason I tuned in to a weekday episode aftr 4 weeks of being uninterested in #Biggboss

Hirdesh verma‏ @hirdeshverma97: Dhinchak turned out to be extremely sweet and grounded person. #BiggBoss11 #BB11 #DhinchakPooja