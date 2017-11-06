The Weekend Ka Vaar episode (Sunday, November 5) saw the unexpected eviction of Dhinchak Pooja. The YouTube sensation, who entered the show with much fanfare, became the latest contestant to leave the house.

She was nominated along with Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Sapna Chaudhary, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Bandgi Kalra.

However, with the least number of votes, the Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj singer had to make an exit from the show.

Soon after exiting the house, Pooja told PTI she wished she could have stayed on the show for some more time.

"I had fun during my stay in the house. I wish I had the opportunity to be on the show for some more time. I am happy that I will be meeting my family, and sad because I will miss my new family of Bigg Boss," she said.

"My journey has been good. Initially, I took some time to adjust in the house. I am a simple and confident girl, but I feel uncomfortable with cameras around for 24 hours," she added.

She further added that she was open to returning to Bigg Boss house if there was an opportunity.

The latest episode also revealed some secrets about the housemates. They were tasked with confessing their deep, dark secrets and the best one would get immunity from the next nomination.

The guests of the episode — Karanvir Bohra, Tanisha Mukerji and Shweta Singh — jointly voted for Shilpa and saved her from eviction in the upcoming week.