Bandgi Kalra's eviction last week from Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 has sent viewers into celebratory mode. Even her former boyfriend Dennis Nagpal expressed his joy and took a sly dig at her for ditching him for Puneesh Sharma inside the house.

"First people congratulated when she went in the house, now people are congratulating when she's coming out of the house Such is life! #BB11 #BiggBoss11," Dennis wrote on Twitter.

Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's budding relationship in the Bigg Boss 11 house grabbed maximum attention and became one of the hot topics of discussion among viewers.

However, Bandgi's closeness had irked Dennis to a great extent since the latter had earlier said that they were going to tie the knot once she comes out of the Bigg Boss 11 house. Unfortunately, his dream was shattered when Bandgi started saying bad things about him on the show.

Rumours of Dennis reportedly asking Bandgi to sleep with one of his friends also did the rounds on the internet after he announced his break-up with the latter over her closeness with Puneesh Sharma and deleted all their pictures from his Instagram account. The TV producer, later, refuted all the allegations made against him by Bandgi and slammed her for her insensitive behaviour.

Dennis Nagpal even went on to say that Bandgi and Puneesh were faking their love just for grabbing the attention of the viewers. However, after her eviction, the now-evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestant openly accepted her relationship to the media and said that they will remain together.

While Dennis is certainly happy with Bandgi's ouster, it will be interesting to see how would he react when he would cross path with his ex-flame in the near future.