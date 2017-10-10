Day 9 of Bigg Boss saw the housemates trying to know padosis better. The episode also saw a major fight between Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan besides the Luxury Budget Task.

Padosis and housemates:

Mehjabi Siddiqui narrated her side of the story and made others emotional. Sshivani Durga, however, seemed doubtful about the padosis' stories. She also managed to convince others to some extent that the padosis were faking about their personal lives.

Vikas and Hina Khan fight:

The two "good friends" got into a verbal fight after Hina said that Priyank Sharma had informed her about Vikas' sexuality. The producer defended himself by saying that it's his choice whether to share the information or not.

This resulted into a heated argument and many inmates got involved in it. Hina said that Shilpa Shinde was right to torture him mentally. Frustrated with everyone's behaviour, Vikas broke down and locked himself inside the bathroom.

Hina and Arshi Khan felt that Vikas was insecure about their budding friendship.

A teary-eyed Vikas then took a big step by leaving the Bigg Boss house through a door. He was then called into the confession room and where he apologised for his mistake. The producer then returned to the house.

Luxury budget Task:

The contestants were given a task Raja Rani ki Kahaani. Hiten Tejwani played the raja while Shilpa and Arshi were the queens while the rest of the housemates were their sevak.The contestants dressed up in their characters.

The task was to build walls using red and blue bricks. The team was divided into two. The sevaks went all out to help their respective queens win the task.

Shilpa handled the housemates well by making everyone work except for Vikas. Sapna refused to do a task but Hiten managed to convince her and asked her to take it sportingly. After the day's task got over, Sapna broke down.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra get closer:

At the night, Puneesh and Bandgi were seen getting closer. Both were seen holding hands and Puneesh kissing her hands repeatedly. Are they falling in love or faking it? Find it out in the upcoming episodes.