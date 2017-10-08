Day 7 "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode (Sunday, October 8) of Bigg Boss 11 with Salman Khan saw the first eviction of the season through voting process. In the previous episode, Bigg Boss asked Priyank Sharma to leave the show for physically assaulting Akash Dadlani on the show.

With Priyank's elimination, other housemates were divided into two groups. While many rejoiced his eviction, good friends Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan were visibly upset.

Salman targets Arshi:

The Tubelight actor warned Arshi to mind her language with other housemates. She realised her mistake and made up with the other housemates. Salman also blasted the housemates for celebrating Priyank's sudden elimination.

Sapna Chaudhary and Arshi Khan's battle:

Salman introduced a task for the two contestants. In the first round, Arshi and Sapna were asked for a verbal battle. The housemates voted for Sapna and made her win the first round. The next two rounds saw a physical fight between the two. Sapna emerged as the winner of the task.

Unable to take the failure, Arshi threw tantrums and refused to wear her microphone. Shilpa Shinde lashed out at her for her behaviour.

Zubair Khan leaves the house:

Zubair Khan was hospitalised due to the medical emergency and hence the episode didn't his presence.

The episode also saw several entertaining segments:

The entire team of Golmaal Again including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemmu made an appearance to promote their film. They entered the house to play a game wherein the housemates had to ignore their presence while the Golmaal Again team had to irritate them. The segment was quite interesting to watch.

Comedian Gaurav Gera took the stage to entertain viewers on the festive occasion of Karwa Chauth.

The Sultan actor promoted the upcoming season of Rising Stars, which will see children participating on the show along with adults. A few kids joined Salman for a fun segment and asked a few questions to the housemates. The contestants too were thrilled to answer them.

Elimination round:

Out of the nominated contestants - Shilpa Shinde, Arshi, Jyoti Kumari, Bandgi Kalra and Zubair - Salman revealed that Zubair received the lowest number of votes and hence was evicted from the show.