The day 6 in Bigg Boss 11 house was extremely interesting. It was the eviction day where Salman Khan became the contestants' principal and gave left, right and centre to everyone.

Salman questioned Hina Khan

According to the Sultan actor, Hina, who stands for girl power, supported Zubair Khan, but not Arshi Khan. In this week, contestants were annoyed from Zubair because of his abusive words. He verbally abused Arshi, but Hina didn't take a stand for her. However, she says that she made Zubair understand that what he did was wrong.

Salman - Arshi

The superstar points out Arshi's behaviour at the house as well. Arshi, who herself annoyed and abused everyone especially Hina, complained to Salman about Zubair's abusive statements about her. The Sultan actor showed her what she did in the house, which made Arshi say sorry (finally!).

Salman- Zubair

Salman didn't leave a stone unturned to show Zubair his place. When Zubair entered the house, he said that he came to the show to win back his kids. He also claimed that he is son-in-law of Haseena Parker. Salman revealed the truth and shouted at him for the way he behaved this week. The funniest part was Zubair had only one sentence to say when Salman was shouting at him. And it was: "Mein Bass Apne Aap Ko Change Kar Raha Hu."

TWIST

While Salman took class of everyone in the house, especially of Hina, Akash, Vikas and Arshi, a twist in tale changed the entire scenario of the show at the end.

Salman showed a video that made him extremely angry. In the video, Vikas and Akash began to fight, where the latter used a lot of cuss words and said something about Vikas' mother. This fight turned ugly when Priyank came from nowhere and pushed Akash. As touching is not allowed in Bigg Boss house, Salman was shocked to see Priyank's reaction.

In fact, Salman said that he expected the MTV Splitsvilla contestant will be the finalist of Bigg Boss. But his act made Salman angry and he asked Priyank to get out of the house. The day 6 episode signed off showing Priyank and other contestants in shock.

COMING UP

Hina says she doesn't care about Bigg Boss. "If Piyank leaves she will also leave," she says it in front of Salman. Is Salman playing a prank on them or Priyank will be sent to live with padosis or is he really leaving the house? Watch the next episode to know the nomination's final result.