Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 has since the inaugural episode been about innumerable fights among the housemates, and Day 5 (October 6) was no different.

While Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta continued their fight, a new argument cropped up between Arshi Khan and Hina Khan on the latest episode. Besides these fights, RJ Malishka and ex-contestant Pritam Singh were also invited for a special segment on Friday's episode.

Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan faked his identity as Haseena Parkar's relative? Other lesser-known facts about him

If you missed the interesting episode, here are the highlights of what happened on Day 5 of Bigg Boss 11:

Fights between Shilpa-Vikas, Arshi-Hina:

Shilpa initiated another round of fighting with Vikas over a cup of tea for absolutely no reason. The rest of the contestants, however, didn't react much to their fight as it has become a regular occurrence by now.

Later, a fight between Arshi and Hina cropped up. The latter warned Arshi of dire consequences if she tried to touch Hina again.

RJ Malishka and Pritam Singh review activites:

Bigg Boss invited RJ Malishka and former contestant Pritam Singh to analyse the ongoing activities at the house.

While Pritam believes Arshi is playing the game well, Malishka thinks it's Hiten Tejwani.

Friday Ka Faisla:

Bigg Boss introduced a new segment wherein housemates had to mutually decide and send three inmates to the kalkothri (jail).

Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde, who created the maximum ruckus in the house, were sent to the kalkothri. But there was a twist in the segment.

Padosis had the power to secure the release of one of the three and send another contestant to the kalkothri. They saved Arshi and sent Zubair Khan instead.

Shilpa Shinde breaks out of jail:

Soon after the lights went off at night, Shilpa escaped from the kalkothri with Akash Dadlani's help, only to place a slipper next to a sleeping Vikas' face. She then happily returned to the kalkothri.

While the episode was interesting, Day 6 will bring a lot of excitement as it will witness Salman Khan returning with the season's first Weekend Ka Vaar.