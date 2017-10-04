Television's controversial show, Bigg Boss 11, has begun. The fights, nominations, and tasks have also started and until now, it has managed to entertain the audience.

Three episodes of Bigg Boss 11 have been aired and now, fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth one, which will be telecast on October 4, 10:30 pm on Colors. The makers have released a promo of day 4 in the Bigg Boss house and it looks interesting.

Akash Dadlani and Zubair Khan are the highlights of the upcoming episode. While Akash is set to make you laugh with his funny antics with a donkey, Zubair's post-nomination behaviour has been captured.

As a new task, the activity area of the Bigg Boss house has been turned into a farm with a real donkey in it, Bollywood Life reported. The contestants have to take care of the donkey, but Akash gets all playful with him.

On the other hand, the official website of Bigg Boss has released a promo which shows Zubair Khan fighting with Bandgi Kalra. It looks like both of them are quite shaken from the first nomination round. The final five contestants that are nominated this week are Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Jyoti Kumari, Bandgi, and Zubair.

Take a look at the video and photos of the upcoming episode here:

Nominations ke baad, ghar ka mahaul ho gaya aur bhi garam! Don't miss all the action, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/FOecNwLvw6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 4, 2017

What happens when NRI Akash Dadlani encounters a donkey in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30pm! pic.twitter.com/Zy80zFTvln — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 4, 2017

Zubair Khan is the son-in-law of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker. But he refuses to be related to the dark world. Having left 'his family' back in 1997, he has been associated with filmmaking for the last 15 years.

On the other hand, Akash Anil Dadlani is an Indian-born sportsman from the US and clinched the title of Tennis State Level Championship in Texas in 2009 when he was just 16 years old. At the age of 24, he entered the music industry and has worked with popular bands including Baby Doll fame Meet Brothers.