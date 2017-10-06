The Day 4 (October 5) episode of Bigg Boss 11 kicked off with the housemates waking up to the peppy number Gulaabo but soon the cheerful moment transformed into another round of heated argument between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.

Many dramatic events took place in the latest episode - from Arshi Khan and Zubair Khan's fight to Hina-Shilpa's arguments. So, if you missed the episode, check out the highlights of Day 4 here:

Bigg Boss 11 elimination: Who should be evicted in Week 1?

Vikas Gupta-Shilpa Shinde-Hina Khan fight:

With the fight between Shilpa and Vikas getting intense, the latter started irritating her by disturbing her sleep. Hina Khan too joined him in his mission. The next day, Hina and Shilpa got into an argument once again after the former asked Shilpa to read the luxury budget task instructions loud and clear.

Sshivani Durga's weird behaviour:

When Vikas and others gave up irritating Shilpa, the housemates noticed the self-styled god-woman in a spooky pose and staring at Shilpa. While Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma and Priyank Sharma joked about her, Hiten Tejwani and Vikas asked Bigg Boss to reconsider Sshivani's participation on the show.

The next day, Sshivani broke down after Puneesh started spreading rumours about her act.

Luxury budget task

The luxury budget task - Gharwale vs Padosi - re-started with Arshi, Hina and Puneesh. Hina was blindfolded and had to catch four chickens and place them inside a wooden hedge. They completed the task within the time limit set by padosis - Sabyasachi Satpathy, Lucinda Nicholas, Luv Tyagi and Mehjabeen Siddiqui.

Zubair Khan calls Arshi 'Rs 2 aurat'

When Shilpa and Arshi cooked khichidi for the housemates without asking them, Zubair Khan hurled abuses at Arshi and called her "Rs. 2 aurat". Arshi created a huge scene and blamed the males of the house for not supporting her when Zubair ill-treated her.