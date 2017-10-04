The Day 3 of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 saw padosis taking up their first task while gharwalas handling the household chores.

However, all were in for a huge shock when Bigg Boss announced the first nomination of the season. The nomination process was also made tough for the housemates by making them nominate in public with a legitimate reason.

Hiten Tejwani nominated Zubair for his adult jokes and Puneesh for not contributing much to the household work. Priyank Sharma nominated Shilpa Shinde and Zubair citing that they initiate fights especially with Vikas Gupta and Sapna Choudhary, respectively.

That's not all, the third day also saw padosis – Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satapathy, Luv Tyagi and Lucinda – getting a special power from Bigg Boss where they could save one person from nomination and include two people to the nomination list.

Using the power, padosis saved Hina and nominated Arshi Khan and Bandgi Kalra. The final five contestants that are nominated this week are Shilpa, Arshi, Jyoti, Bandgi, and Zubair.

Later in the evening, Vikas lost his temper and landed in a heated argument with Akash with the former claiming that Akash was not fit to be on the show. Almost all contestants, except Shilpa, supported Vikas.