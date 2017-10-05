Fights and drama have been an integral part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss and the 11th season is no different. Chaos and arguments started from the opening episode itself and also continued on Day 3 (October 4).

From Zubair Khan and Bandgi Kalra's fight, Akash's new friend to the first luxury budget task, many funny and dramatic events took place in the latest episode.

So, if you missed the episode, below are the highlights of Day 3:

Shilpa-Vikas spat continues:

Shilpa and Vikas had another argument and the former left by singing Bhaag Dk Bose. Akash too joined her and started rapping in between the fights, leaving Vikas irritated.

The first luxury budget task of the season:

The first luxury task of the season was introduced to the housemates. The first contestants to experience the task were Zubair Khan and Shivani Durga. The two teamed up to transfer catfish from one tank to the other. Although the slippery and jumpy catfish gave Zubair a hard time, he completed the task well.

Akash Dadlani, Bandgi and Benafsha were asked to take care of a donkey. While the ladies were scared of the animal, Akash managed to get friendly with the donkey and also named him Jack. They, however, lost the task to padosis.

Zubair Khan and Bandgi Kalra fight:

Zubair got into a verbal spat with Bandgi and the former accused her of being two-faced. Bangdi retaliated asking him not to use derogatory language. This resulted in a heated argument. Arshi joined in the fight but soon they all tried to cool themselves down by singing Haste Haste Kaat Jaye Raaste. Zubair also tried to make up with Bandgi.

Sapna annoyed with Jyoti Kumari:

Sapna was annoyed with Jyoti and told her that she will not tolerate her disrespectful behaviour.