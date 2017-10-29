Bigg Boss 11 day 27 brought the much awaited weekend ka vaar. While last season's contestants Lopumudra and Manu Punjabi made suprise presence at the show, one of the interesting aspects was host Salman Khan bashing Priyank Sharma for making Arshi Khan's personal issues public.

Here are live updates from Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar:

Bigg Boss asks the housemates to select 3 contenders for the captaincy.

Akash Dadlani says he wants to be the captain too.

Salman Khan gets upset over Priyank Sharma for spreading negativity inside the house.

Salman slams Priyank vehemently for saying out nasty things about a woman contestant.

Salman tells the housemates that the topic is closed and no one will talk about it.

Priyank gets emotional for the strong wordds from Salman, following Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi console him.

Shilpa Shinde lambasts Bandagi Kalra.

Shilpa Shinde questions why Arshi Khan was never questioned for all the abusive things she has said in the past.

Priyank agrees to not tell anymore personal details from outside the house.

The nominated contestants for eviction are Luv Tyagi,Jyoti Kumari and Benafsha Soonawalla.

Jyoi Kumari got evicted from house as she got least votes.