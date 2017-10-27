Bigg Boss 11 day 26 started with Priyank Sharma's grand re-entry into the house. Everybody welcomed the hunk with cheers. Benafsha appears to be the happiest.

However, the biggest thing happened on this episode was Arshi Khan and Sapna Chaudhary's fight. Sapna lashed out at her with strong words for allegedly making fun of her sleeping habit. Arshi too fought back, and the two engaged into an ugly fight.

Here is the scene by scene updates of Bigg Boss 11 episode 26:

Bigg Boss tells the housemates that Arshi, Akash and Pooja's punishment is over.

Bigg Boss gives Pooja a task to prepare a fun song about all her fellow housemates.

Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta get into an argument over shooting the video.

While Pooja is busy preparing for her song, other housemates make fun of her songs.

.Hina states that she will take a stand for Sapna Choudhary against Pooja.

Sapna slammed Arshi and Akash who she thinks wrote the lyrics.

War between Sapna and Arshi intensified as both almost went into personal issues.

Arshi breaks down after an insane war of words with Sapna.

Priyank told Bandagi that Puneesh has a kid, after that she again interrogated him.

The video of Dhinchak Pooja's new song seems to be getting mixed reactions from the housemates.