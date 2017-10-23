The 21st day of Bigg Boss 11 started with contestants making fun of new entrant Dhinchak Pooja for having lice in her hair.

While captain Hina Khan and some contestants made fun of Dhinchak, others asked Bigg Boss to give her medicine to get rid of louse.

Meanwhile Hina and Akash Dadlani got into a verbal spat. It all started after Akash refused to consider Hina as his captain, and said he won't do any work at the house. This led to a quarrel between the two.

But the biggest twist in today's episode was Bigg Boss himself nominating contestants for eviction as a lesson to them for breaking certain rules. The nominated contestants were Bandagi Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Mehjabi Siddiqui and Puneesh Sharma.

However, Bigg Boss came them a chance to save themself by asking them to particiapte in a game.