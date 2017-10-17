Bigg Boss 11 day 16 episode was full of action and fights. The latest episode started showing Akash Dadlani's crazy antics after he got nominated for eviction.

Puneesh Sharma and Akash team up to irritate Benafsha Soonawalla calling her "kaam chor". Meanwhile Puneesh and Bandagi Kalra's love continued to grow stronger.

Things started to get heated up when Puneesh comes to know that captain Vikas Gupta is planning to put him in jail. He charged Vikas with strong words and said that he is not afraid of anything.

However, real drama and action started with the commencement of luxury task. Two teams were formed – one of Puneesh and the other of Vikas. Vikas and his team are the first ones to face the other team.

The task required Vikas and his team to stand strong against a pillar, when the other team will throw stuffs like milk, cow dung, cold water etc. on their faces. The challenge is to tolerate the tortures.

While Akash and Puneesh continued to attack Vikas during the task, the captain lost his cool when something went inside his eyes, and he hits Puneesh. Meanwhile, Hina Khan gave a strong fight and kept teasing Puneesh and Akash all through the game.

The biggest twist on day 16 episode was Vikas losing his captaincy permanently as punishment for hitting Puneesh. He was also went to jail. Another major turn of events was Puneesh becoming the new captain.