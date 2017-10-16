It is day 15 of Bigg Boss 11 and as always, Monday episode witnessed a lot of drama. One of the padosis was expected to be eliminated as a part of surprise elimination.

The padosis were given a task of convincing other contestants of a fake story, in which they failed.

Hence, Luv Tyagi, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Lucinda Nicholas and Sabyasachi Satpathy got nominated for elimination.

All the contestants including the padosis were asked to vote, whereby Lucinda got eliminated with maximum votes. It was a close fight between Luv and Lucinda. All the contestants had their own reasons to vote against Lucinda and Luv. However, Lucinda seemed to be the least liked contestant.

An open war between Luv and Arshi Khan is very much visible.

After the surprise eviction, Bigg Boss asked captain Vikas Gupta to nominate seven contestants for eviction among the saved ones, and cite reasons for voting.

He voted Sapna chaudhary because she didn't support him, Shilpa Shinde because she still scares him, Hina Khan because she ignored him in the task, Puneesh Sharma because he misunderstood Lucinda, Mehjabi Siddiqui because of her mistake in task, Luv because he got aggreesive after being saved, Akash Dadlani because he troubled him a lot initially.

Then other contestants who got saved are asked to put their nominations against any 2 contestants among the saved ones. Heena got maximum votes of 8.

Meanwhile, Akash got quite aggressive for getting some votes during nomination. Shilpa tried to calm him down.