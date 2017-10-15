Day 14 "Weekend Ka Vaar" of Bigg Boss 11 with Salman Khan saw the second eviction of the season through the voting process. The episode was also graced by television stars Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey.

Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde's battle:

The Sultani akhada task, which was introduced by Salman in the previous week, saw Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan battling against each other on Day 14 episode. They both were chosen as they had several fights inside the house. As per the rule of the task, Shilpa and Arshi had to push each other outside the ring. Arshi beat Shilpa to win the task.

Rithvik and Ravi make appearance:

Rithvik and Ravi were the special guests inside the house. The housemates were given a task to sell their products by convincing and impressing the guests. In return, the inmates would get BB money with which they could buy stuffs for the festive occasion of Diwali. The task was a laughing riot.

Ravi and Rithvik further entertained the viewers my mimicking the housemates.

Salman plays guess game with housemates:

The superstar revealed a few offending conversations made by one inmate about another housemate. The inmate had to guess the right housemate.

Elimination round:

Out of the nominated contestants – Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Jyoti Kumari, Sshivani Durga and Sapna Choudhary – Hina and Vikas were saved from elimination in the previous day.

Hence, among the remaining nominated contestants, Salman revealed that Sshivani received the lowest number of votes and hence was evicted from the show.