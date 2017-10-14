Day 14 "Weekend Ka Vaar" of Bigg Boss 11 with Salman Khan saw the superstar analysing the activities in the house and entertaining viewers. He also strongly reacted to the behaviour of the housemates in the past week.

Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan's fake romance:

Hiten and Arshi, who played the king and queen, respectively, during the luxury budget task, had Arshi seducing the king to impress him in order to win the task.

Hence, on Day 14 episode, Salman made them perform it once again on a love couch. An embarrassed Hiten refused to sit on the couch while Salman teased him constantly. It was quite hilarious to watch the expression on Hiten's face.

Salman questions Shilpa Shinde, Arshi and Hina Khan:

Salman questioned Shilpa and Hina for targeting Arshi and Vikas Gupta, respectively, inside the house. Shilpa and Arshi accused each other for using foul language against each other.

The Sultan actor revealed that Hina has always believed that she is right while others are at the wrong side. Vikas supported Salman's view and another war of words between Hina and Vikas kick started.

The superstar also questioned Hina and Vikas' friend-turned-foe relationship. Vikas said that Hina seeks support of a strong male and also blamed for instigating Priyank Sharma and Zubair Khan.

Hina and Vikas get saved from elimination:

Salman declared that Hina and Vikas, who were nominated for elimination, is safe. With this, Sshivani Durga, Jyoti Kumari and Sapna Choudhary are in danger zone.

Shilpa and Vikas' bitter-sweet relationship:

Shilpa said that she felt Vikas was not performing the duties of the captain. Many others also supported Shilpa.