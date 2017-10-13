Day 12 of Bigg Boss 11 saw panelists Sargun Mehta and Bigg Boss 10 finalist Manu Punjabi analyse the activities inside the house in the past one week. Also, Vikas Gupta's captaincy brought a storm inside the house.

Shilpa Shinde and Vikas try bury hatchet:

There was a major twist in the episode as Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta were seen calmly talking to each other and trying to bury their hatchet.

Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Puneesh Sharma is MARRIED; did Bandgi Kalra know about it?

Panellists Sargun and Manu analyse housemates:

Sargun believed that Sapna Choudhary is a full entertainer but Hiten Tejwani would have been a better captain than Vikas, while Manu opined that it's Shilpa who is entertaining viewers.

Hina Khan, Arshi Khan and Sapna Choudhary get jailed:

Hina Khan, who was once Vikas' good friend, refused to obey captain and as a result Vikas chose her to send to the jail. Hina reacted to it by creating a chaos and arguing with almost everyone. Bigg Boss then once again gave the padosis to choose two more housemate to send to the jail. Arshi and Sapna were decided to accompany Hina in the jail.

Sapna Choudhary and Arshi Khan:

Sapna and Arshi's fight get worsened and it was only after the housemates intervened that their war of words subsided. However, with the two being locked inside the jail along with Hina, the battle between the two escalated to two-fold.