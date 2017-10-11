Day 10 of Bigg Boss 11 was high on drama and entertainment. The housemates continued their luxury budget task Raja Rani Ki Kahaani from the previous day wherein Hiten Tejwani was the Raja and Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan were the queens.

The task was to build walls using red and blue bricks. The team was divided into two. The sevaks went all out to help their respective queens win the task.

While fans must be eagerly waiting for the episode to go on air, a few details regarding the Day 10 has been revealed.

The red team – Hina Khan, Sabyachachi, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Lucinda and Jyoti Kumari – won the task and is now the contender for captaincy.

Stay tuned for the LIVE update of Day 10 of the controversial show.