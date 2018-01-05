In an attempt to raise the bar of Bigg Boss 11, the makers got four of the nominated contestants --Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde -- out of the house to a mall in Vashi, Mumbai, on Thursday, January 4.

The four contestants in the danger zone had to appeal to the people present in the mall to save them from getting eliminated this weekend.

However, little did the makers know that the situation will go out of hand as a huge crowd will turn up in the mall to vote for their favourite contestants. Despite the participants being made to stand in a life-sized jail, the excited fans reached out to them and almost broke the jail. The few guards that were inside the jail along with the four contestants tried their best to keep the mob away from them but the situation went out of control.

A few fans captured the horrific ordeal in videos and posted them on social media. In one of the videos, one of the fans of the show (and a probable hater of Hina Khan) went on to an extent of misbehaving with the actress by pulling her hair.

Last year, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi were brought to the same mall, but the number of fans was nothing compared to what was witnessed by the makers this season.

Many viewers, who have watched the videos are upset with people misbehaving with Hina. Divya Agarwal -- ex-girlfriend of former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma -- who had entered the house during the family task, too is disappointed with the incident.

She took to Twitter to express her views. "Dear people, I'm a little upset about the misbehaviour towards Hina Khan in the mall just one message to u all.. focus on whom u like.. stop putting down whom u dislike.. we artist try very hard for the love u all give.. it's a show! Chill! #VikasGuptaFTW #bb11 #humanity."