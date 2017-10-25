Bigg Boss 11 has till now witnessed a lot of mudslinging between the contestants. Now an unseen video has been leaked on social media where Shilpa Shinde is seen apparently accusing Vikas Gupta of casting couch.

Some contestants even make fun of Priyank Sharma and Vikas for their alleged affair inside the house.

One Twitter handle shared the unseen clip from the first week's episode of Bigg Boss 11, in which Shilpa, Akash Dadlani, Zubair Khan, Arshi Khan and Puneesh Sharma are seen having a candid conversation.

The video starts with Shilpa saying that Vikas has been fired from his job for getting involved in casting couch. Soon Arshi joins the chat saying that Vikas has been practising casting couch with Priyank every night.

Another contestant then is heard saying that despite having so many free beds, Priyank sleeps with Vikas always. Then Akash too jumps in mocking the two and narrating in detail how Vikas would touch Priyank inappropriately on the bed. This conversation was apparently censored by the makers of the show.

Earlier, there was a strong buzz that Vikas and Priyank are gay, and the two are having an affair inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Priyank has a girlfriend by name Divya Agarwal, but after the rumours of his affair with Vikas started doing the rounds, it is being said that his relationship with her could just be a coverup to his actual sexual orientation. Check the unseen leaked video from Bigg Boss 11:

While Vikas is still inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, Priyank was kicked out of the show after he had hit Akash during a verbal spat between the latter and Vikas. This irked host Salman Khan, who then removed the MTV Splitsvilla fame contestant.

Priyank's fans were excited when it was said that he would be brought back on the show as a wild card contestant. It was expected that he would rejoin the show along with Dhinchak Pooja, but the speculations have turned out to be false. Let's wait to see how and when Priyank comes back on the reality show if at all the makers are planning to get him back.