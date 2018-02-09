Bigg Boss 11 lovebirds Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra, who grabbed a lot of attention during their stay inside the house due to their over-the-top PDA, is in news again but all for the wrong reasons.

If the latest report is to be believed, the couple, who was in a live-in relationship post their stint inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, has been kicked out of their rented home.

A source told India TV that of late, Puneesh and Bandgi have been frequently partying and recently the two caused disturbance to the residents of the society after creating a ruckus in a drunken state.

The report further said that the couple has currently put up in a hotel and is looking for a new house.

However, both Puneesh and Bandgi have claimed that the report is false and that she never lived with Puneesh. "I am surprised at all these stories. The news of me being thrown out of the house had also emerged when I was in Bigg Boss and now it's back. I don't understand how people can report the same kind of news again and again. It's complete rubbish. I don't know why people are after our lives. I am right now at my place comfortably, so have no idea where did such news come from," Bandgi told indianexpress.com.

Talking about reports of her living-in with Puneesh, Bandgi said, "It's all fake. Puneesh has been staying in a hotel nearby, alone and I stay in my house. We do media interactions together and go out for dinners and parties but we are not living in together. In fact, Puneesh is house hunting in Mumbai to have a proper place to live."

Meanwhile, the couple is set to celebrate Valentine's Day 2018 in Bali. In an interview with SpotboyE, Bandgi, who is preparing for her Bollywood debut, had revealed that she was elated to be spending more time with Puneesh after Bigg Boss 11 ended. "It's Bali, as I have always wanted to go there. We will be flying out in February around my birthday and Valentine's Day," she had said.