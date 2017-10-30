Two of the Bigg Boss 11 contestants – Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta have been in the news for their rumoured affair. While Priyank continues to claim that he is still in relationship with Divya Agarwal, two former Splitsvilla contestants have come up with some shocking revelations about the handsome hunk.

Hritu Zee and Akash Choudhary said that Priyank and Vikas are "madly in love" with each other, and the former has never been in relationship with Divya. Hritu and Akash, who were with Priyank and Divya in the same season of Splitsvilla, said that his affair with the girl is fake.

In an interview with Tellychakkar, Hritu and Akash said that Divya was never Priyank's girlfriend. He is dating Vikas, they vouched.

"They are madly in love", Hritu told the entertainment portal when asked about Vikas and Priyank's dating rumours. Further validating the buzz, Akash said, "Vikas and Priyank are really close. We see their stories on social media all the time. They are very close is what I can say. I believe there's no smoke without fire".

"All the Lost Boy's (Vikas Gupta's Instagram handle) stories are around Priyank Sharma," Hriti added. Some time ago, an unseen video from the Bigg Boss 11 house was leaked on social media in which some other contestants were seen talking about the duo's intimacy.

In the video, Shilpa Shinde was first seen saying that Vikas was into casting couch, followed by Akash Dadlani and some others mockingly narrating how Vikas used to get cozy with Priyank inside the house.

There were even rumours that Priyank had broken up with Divya for Vikas. However, Divya had completely quashed the rumours, and had stated that Priyank and Vikas are very good friends.

"I don't understand why everyone is hounding on Priyank and trying to use his name to make headlines. It's funny how people are thinking about Priyank, Vikas and me. We three are really good friends," she had told News18.

"I now don't feel any need to prove because the problem with the Splitsvilla audience is that they think that the past contestants have always faked their relationship, so even we must have. We are actually very tired," Divya had added.