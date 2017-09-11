With just a couple of weeks remaining for Bigg Boss 11 to go on air, curiosity surrounding the list of contestants and the new theme of "neighbours" has increased two-fold.

To be hosted by Salman Khan, the 11th season of the controversial reality show will see contestants — both celebrities and commoners — living separately inside the house. The Bigg Boss 11 house has been structured like a mansion, and is one of the biggest houses in the history of the controversial show. It even has an underground jail!

It has now been revealed that the first task of Bigg Boss 11 is keeping an eye on neighbours. Contestants will need to spy on their neighbours and inform Bigg Boss as part of this task.

"The first task is to keep eye on neighbours. People have to spy on one another and inform Bigg Boss. If your neighbour has leaked your secret, you lose," a source told Bollywood Life.

Not just that, the new season will see a new task: Secret dating. A couple will be punished if they get caught by neighbours.

Also, this time whoever is chosen captain will get a house specially designed for him with all privileges.

The names of a few celebrities have surfaced as possible contestants. These include Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Pearl V Puri, Gauri Arora aka Gaurav of Splitsvilla fame, Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, Sana Saeed, Achint Kaur, wrestler Geeta Phogat, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya-fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, music director-cum-singer Raj Mahajan and TV actor Kabir Bedi.