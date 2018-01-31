Bigg Boss 11 second runner-up Vikas Gupta was recently spotted getting friendly with a "mystery girl". In the videos and photos that surfaced on social media, Vikas was seen kissing the lady, who was later revealed to be his close friend and model Sarah Anjuli. In another adorable picture, the TV producer was seen resting his head on Sarah's shoulder.

The photos and videos went viral and in no time fans started wondering if the two are dating each other. However, Vikas quashed all hopes when he tweeted that the lady is a married woman. "Kindly check before making anything into news nd the beautiful girl is married and very happily settled [sic]," he tweeted.

Kindly check before making anything into news nd the beautiful girl is married and very happily settled . https://t.co/Ed2Hjfj4q1 — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 30, 2018

The journey of Vikas in Bigg Boss 11 started on a rather tough note due to his rivalry with Shilpa. It is said that Vikas was responsible for the actress' ouster from the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. However, he not only impressed viewers with his kind gestures but also promised to work with Shilpa in the near future.

Besides working with Shilpa, the TV producer will soon start working on Ekta Kapoor's web series that has Priyank Sharma in lead role. Vikas, in an interview with SpotboyE said that the yet-to-be-titled show will be one of the biggest web series in India.

"It is one of the biggest web series which India has watched. The technical aspect of the series, as well as the graphic used, will be beyond people's imagination. We are excited and nervous as well as there is a lot of pressure. It's a teenage series, so we want to maintain a certain standard," he had said.