Vikas Gupta, who became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 11, is back in the news. The TV producer, who has been busy partying with friends after the show concluded, was recently spotted getting friendly with a girl.

While it's no big deal for celebrities to hang out together, a video posted by Priyank Sharma on his Snapchat shows Vikas kissing a lady — an action that has raised quite a few eyebrows.

According to a SpotboyE report, the lady is Vikas' close friend and model Sarah Anjuli. Besides the video, a few pictures of the two have also surfaced, further hinting that they could be more than just good friends.

In one of the photos, Vikas and Sarah are seen holding hands while attending a recent award ceremony. In another adorable picture, Vikas is seen resting his head on Sarah's shoulder.

The pictures and video have raised the curiosity among fans, who are eager to know if there is anything brewing between the "close" friends.

The journey of Vikas in Bigg Boss 11 started on a rather tough note due to his rivalry with Shilpa. It is said that Vikas was responsible for the actress' ouster from the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. However, he not only impressed viewers with his kind gestures but also managed to pacify Shilpa.

Later, Shilpa revealed the reason behind her sour relationship with the TV producer. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa said Vikas and the other producers of the comedy show had tried all possible ways to sabotage her plans to enter Bigg Boss 11. She further revealed that Vikas had filed a criminal case against her as soon as he and other producers came to know about her possible participation in Salman Khan's show.

Vikas, on the other hand, refused to divulge any details when asked about Shilpa's allegation. Talking to Bollywood Life, the TV producer said: "I have no interest in all this anymore. Bigg Boss has ended on a really happy note for me and I wish to keep it that way. All the best for everyone else."