Several names of star kids like Ishaan Khattar, Jhanvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan have been reportedly added to the star cast of Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. But Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma's name came as a shock.

According to earlier reports, KJo wanted to rope in Priyank in his film considering his popularity. While Tiger Shroff will play the lead role in the film, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant reportedly will have an important role in the flick.

But the recent report says that it's untrue. "It's totally untrue and rubbish," Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying.

Priyank Sharma will not be a part of SOTY 2. In fact, Karan Johar's recent tweet confirmed it. A lot of speculations were doing the rounds about Ishaan being a part of SOTY 2.

To clear the air, KJo took it to Twitter and wrote: "CLARIFICATION: Ishaan is the lead of #Dhadak directed by @ShashankKhaitan and Tiger Shroff is the Lead of #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra ...all other cross stories floating around are baseless and untrue...."

This means neither Ishaan nor Priyank are the part of the movie. The rumours about Priyank began when the news of Karan following Priyank on Instagram went viral.

Priyank is currently in the Bigg Boss 11 house and faced lot of criticism for demeaning other housemates.

Fans will now be disappointed to learn that Priyank will not unite with Karan Johar, However, no official announcement has been made yet, but as KJo said – "all other cross stories floating around are baseless and untrue."