Hina Khan, the diva of the small screen, shot to fame as Akshara in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a favourite of millions of viewers in no time. She remained one of the popular TV actresses even after she exited from the daily soap.

After that, Hina participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. And now she is entertaining her fans from the Bigg Boss 11 house.

"I am excited, nervous, and anxious but honestly I am more on the excited side. I really want to go ahead and live this experience. I want to know different type of people in the house, live with strangers, make friends, fight for the right reasons, and voice out my opinion when it has to be voiced out. I am very confident about myself," Hina, who is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 11, told The Quint.

While Hina is doing her best to entertain her fans from the Bigg Boss house, we look at some of the interesting facts about her.

She is from Kashmir

Hina was born on October 2, 1987 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. She completed her MBA course in 2009 from CCA School of Management in Gurgaon.

She wanted to become a journalist

Hina initially wanted to become a journalist. However, her plans changed after she came to Mumbai. She decided to become an air-hostess, but couldn't join the training on time because she was suffering from Malaria then.

Her first TV role

Hina was in college when she auditioned for the role of Akshara. "I was thrilled to bag the lead in a TV show. After three years, we were prepared for the show to end at any time. But kept going for so long. It has been wonderful. People often ask me how I stayed on for so long. Many actors quit their shows in three or five years, but they are amazed that I stuck around for eight. I don't think any actor can understand what I am going through," she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

One of the highest paid actresses

Hina is one of the top paid actresses in the television industry. For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, she used to earn Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh per episode.

Her marriage plans

Earlier this year, she revealed that she was planning to get married, but would take the big step only after two years.

"I will tie the knot after two and a half or three years as I believe all good things should take place at right time. Currently, I want to focus on my new project," she told ABP News.